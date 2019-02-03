USA Today Sports

February 3, 2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a trade sending Rodney Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and a pair of second-round picks, league sources told cleveland.com Sunday afternoon. According to league sources, the Cavs will receive Portland’s 2021 and 2023 second-round picks, both of which are unprotected.
Rodney Hood Trade
Hood, who had veto power over any deal because he signed a one-year qualifying offer this summer, has signed off on the trade. League sources told cleveland.com Saturday night that Hood would only waive his no-trade for a playoff contender that provides a clearly-defined role. The Blazers fit both parameters, as they have been seeking another offensive option to take pressure off Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
February 3, 2019
