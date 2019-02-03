Josh Lewenberg: This is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 1st g…
Josh Lewenberg: This is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st game in Canada since his soph year in high school. He spent a lot of time in this building as a kid, growing up a Raptors fan. Vince Carter? “More like Chris Bosh, TJ Ford & Jose Calderon era.” (He wasn’t even 2yo when VC won the dunk off)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a trade sending Rodney Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and a pair of second-round picks, league sources told cleveland.com Sunday afternoon. According to league sources, the Cavs will receive Portland’s 2021 and 2023 second-round picks, both of which are unprotected.
Hood, who had veto power over any deal because he signed a one-year qualifying offer this summer, has signed off on the trade. League sources told cleveland.com Saturday night that Hood would only waive his no-trade for a playoff contender that provides a clearly-defined role. The Blazers fit both parameters, as they have been seeking another offensive option to take pressure off Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
The immediate roster upgrade in Portland will see the projected luxury tax increase from $12.6M to $13.3M. However, that number could to drop to $12.4M because of the $500K bonus of Maurice Harkless. The forward has an incentive for three-point % > 35 and attempts >100. Harkless is currently shooting 30% with 60 attempts. The Trail Blazers now have an open roster spot.
Ian Begley: David Fizdale said Frank Ntilikina remains a part of the Knicks’ future after Thursday’s trade, which brought young guard Dennis Smith Jr. to New York: pic.twitter.com/DtJTxvQit3