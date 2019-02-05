Chase Hughes: John Collins is out for the rest of this …
Chase Hughes: John Collins is out for the rest of this game due to a facial laceration. That’s a break for the Wizards. He’s Atlanta’s best player.
February 4, 2019 | 10:06 pm EST Update
The Pelicans, in town Wednesday, have told teams they don’t plan to trade Davis until the offseason. Word around the league is Davis, who has been out with a finger injury, is more averse to playing in his hometown than he is taking any anti-Bulls stance.
Not that trading Lopez or Parker would be considered a blockbuster. The Bulls merely are trying to gain an asset from two players on expiring contracts — Parker carries a $20 million team option for 2019-20 that almost certainly won’t be exercised no matter what team he’s on come Friday — who don’t fit in their future plans. The Lakers and Jazz have inquired on Parker, sources said.
The Warriors have interest in Lopez, a dependable veteran who makes winning plays. But rather than trade an asset, they might wait to see who lands on the buyout market. That’s an option the Bulls have historically frowned upon, although Lopez’s standing within the organization could change that.
Dwain Price: The trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m. CST. Are the Mavs done swapping players? Mark Cuban said: “You never know if you’re done done, right — if someone comes along and makes you an offer you can’t refuse. But we’re not out there being aggressive at all.” @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
Fred Katz: The Wizards lose to the Hawks 137-129. They’re now nine games below .500, 3 back of No. 8, and have one at Milwaukee on Wednesday. I can tell you this: Having lost to Cleveland and now Atlanta in the last week, this is not the way this team hoped to head into the deadline.
Fred Katz: Brooks on using his last timeout with 7-plus minutes to go: “We ran out of timeouts, but we ran out of a lot of things tonight.”
Chase Hughes: Interestingly enough, Kevin Durant’s mom was here to see that Wizards loss. Draw from that what you will.