USA Today Sports

Chase Hughes: John Collins is out for the rest of this …

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 4, 2019 | 10:06 pm EST Update
Not that trading Lopez or Parker would be considered a blockbuster. The Bulls merely are trying to gain an asset from two players on expiring contracts — Parker carries a $20 million team option for 2019-20 that almost certainly won’t be exercised no matter what team he’s on come Friday — who don’t fit in their future plans. The Lakers and Jazz have inquired on Parker, sources said.
3 mins ago via Chicago Tribune

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Home