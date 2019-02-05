USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via FredKatz
Fred Katz: The Wizards lose to the Hawks 137-129. They’re now nine games below .500, 3 back of No. 8, and have one at Milwaukee on Wednesday. I can tell you this: Having lost to Cleveland and now Atlanta in the last week, this is not the way this team hoped to head into the deadline.

February 4, 2019 | 10:06 pm EST Update
The Celtics remain determined to acquire Davis after the season and Celtics GM Danny Ainge has directly urged Demps to wait until the offseason when the Celtics have promised to be aggressive with their wealth of draft and player assets to try and acquire Davis, league sources said. Ainge is anxious to trade for Davis and pair him with Irving, sources said.
2 hours ago via ESPN

Boston’s plan to pursue Davis remains unaffected by whatever decision Irving might make in summer free agency, league sources said. Irving, 26, had previously said he planned to re-sign with the Celtics in the summer but has recently wavered in public on that promise. While the Celtics can’t be positive on Irving’s forthcoming decision in July, they do remain confident that he’ll choose to stay in Boston, sources said. The Celtics also believe that a deal for Davis would help solidify his confidence in re-signing with the organization, sources said.
2 hours ago via ESPN

Not that trading Lopez or Parker would be considered a blockbuster. The Bulls merely are trying to gain an asset from two players on expiring contracts — Parker carries a $20 million team option for 2019-20 that almost certainly won’t be exercised no matter what team he’s on come Friday — who don’t fit in their future plans. The Lakers and Jazz have inquired on Parker, sources said.
2 hours ago via Chicago Tribune

