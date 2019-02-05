Brian Windhorst: Jeremy Lin is out there. I think there…
Brian Windhorst: Jeremy Lin is out there. I think there is a good chance Jeremy Lin is going to get traded to somebody who needs a quality guard.
Coach Dwane Casey tries to downplay the pre-deadline chatter and focus the players on what’s important: trying to string wins together and try to turn the ship around and squeak toward the playoffs. “A lot of times, it’s a lot of noise that signifies nothing. It’s a lot of trade talk but general managers talk every day,” Casey said Monday. “Some of it is noise and some is general managers trying to get things done. The key thing is that everybody has to go out and do their job and pay attention to what they’re supposed to right in front of them and control the things you can control.
“Whether it’s this coach is going to get fired or that coach or this player is going to get traded or that one — just go out and do your job because that’s the nature of our league, unfortunately, but it’s part of it, so you have to be professional and deal with it.”
But one more-modern legend says that Harden’s ball-dominant style during the streak, while impressive and perhaps even necessary, will not help the Rockets win an NBA title. Surprisingly that legend is Kobe Bryant “I’m not a fan of in terms of winning championships, I don’t think that style is ever going to win championships,” Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star said in a clip released from an upcoming episode of ESPN’s “The Jump.”
“But at the same time you have to keep your team’s head above water to win games, so you have to do what you have to do to win games. And he’s doing that.” “So are you saying you don’t think James Harden and the Rockets, as constructed, can win a title?” host Rachel Nichols asked. “Not with this style of play, it won’t win. With one player dominating the ball,” Bryant replied.
Saric could find himself on the trade block by Thursday. The Wolves likely would prefer to wait until the offseason to make a trade involving what was supposed to be the most valuable piece they got in return for Butler, but according to one league executive, “He could be had for a decent offer, a first-rounder and a player.”
In Mills’ first big act after replacing Jackson, he brought back their former first-round pick on a four-year, $70 million contract in July 2017. He was averaging 19.1 points on 38.8 percent shooting. “I didn’t leave New York,’’ Hardaway said, clarifying a question. “At the end of the day, it’s a business and what’s done is done. “I’m happy to be here with our guys. It’s a new challenge and new opportunity for myself and we’re ready to take advantage of it.’’