USA Today Sports

Harrison Wind: Just In: Nikola Jokic will participate i…

59 mins ago via HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind: Just In: Nikola Jokic will participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend. Mike Conley, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Kyle Kuzma, and Nikola Vucevic are also in the event.

Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 5, 2019 | 8:51 pm EST Update
He is on a $22.9 million expiring deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, so the Knicks – who have hopes of signing Durant and another max star – may not be able to bring Jordan back. But they could also use the mid-level exception (almost $9 million per season) to sign Jordan this summer, so it’s certainly possible. The Knicks have another of Durant’s buddies – Royal Ivey – as an assistant coach. Ivey and Durant were teammates on the Thunder for two seasons. Durant once called Ivey his best friend in the league.
27 mins ago via New York Daily News

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

The Los Angeles Lakers discussed the testy exchange between coach Luke Walton and several veteran players after L.A.’s Saturday loss in Golden State before turning the page to Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “We address it, because that’s how I believe our culture should be,” Walton said following shootaround Tuesday morning. “We’ll talk about everything that needs to be [brought up]. But it wasn’t a big thing. We discussed it, moved forward.”
27 mins ago via ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Los Angeles Lakers Turmoil?
February 5, 2019 | 8:19 pm EST Update
Home