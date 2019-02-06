Harrison Wind: Just In: Nikola Jokic will participate i…
Harrison Wind: Just In: Nikola Jokic will participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend. Mike Conley, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Kyle Kuzma, and Nikola Vucevic are also in the event.
February 5, 2019 | 8:51 pm EST Update
The Knicks acquired something else while trading Kristaps Porzingis: a conduit and recruiter to Kevin Durant. New York’s line on DeAndre Jordan is they hope he can mentor their young centers, but, as the Daily News has learned, the Knicks also view him as an asset in their pursuit of Durant.
Jordan, after all, is close with Durant and served a similar role while with the Clippers in the summer of 2016. Durant ultimately signed with the Warriors, but cited Jordan as the reason he even considered L.A.’s stepchild franchise.
He is on a $22.9 million expiring deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, so the Knicks – who have hopes of signing Durant and another max star – may not be able to bring Jordan back. But they could also use the mid-level exception (almost $9 million per season) to sign Jordan this summer, so it’s certainly possible. The Knicks have another of Durant’s buddies – Royal Ivey – as an assistant coach. Ivey and Durant were teammates on the Thunder for two seasons. Durant once called Ivey his best friend in the league.
David Cobb: Marc Gasol just came and sat on the bench. FedExForum has erupted and is on its feet. Really cool moment.
Jon Johnson: For the first time this season, Elton Brand is not in attendance in media section of WFC for a game. #NBATradeDeadline
Joe Freeman: Rodney Hood will be inactive tonight vs. the Heat. He should make his Blazers debut Thursday vs. the Spurs.
The Los Angeles Lakers discussed the testy exchange between coach Luke Walton and several veteran players after L.A.’s Saturday loss in Golden State before turning the page to Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “We address it, because that’s how I believe our culture should be,” Walton said following shootaround Tuesday morning. “We’ll talk about everything that needs to be [brought up]. But it wasn’t a big thing. We discussed it, moved forward.”