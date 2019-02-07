Chris Vivlamore: I'm also told by a league source that …
February 7, 2019 | 5:30 pm EST Update
Rick Bonnell: Kupchak when asked if Frank Kaminsky wants a buyout: “He wants to play. He’s under contract. Short of that, no decisions have been made addressing that situation” Hard not to translate that as a yes of sorts.
Rick Bonnell: Mitch Kupchak on buyout market: “We’ll look at each case individually. Biggest question asking internally — if we bring this player onboard, how much would he play and what would he take away from our younger players?”
Scott Agness: Official: Knicks have waived Wesley Matthews, who intends to sign with the Pacers once he clears waivers.
Scott Agness: Pacers waived 2017 second-round pick Ike Anigbogu to complete the trade with Houston. They will then waive Stauskas and Baldwin IV.
Jessica Camerato: Tobias Harris describes @Ben Simmons as “a beast in open court,” said he’s a fan of his game.
Jon Johnson: Boban gave praise of Joel Embiid, and excitement at now being his teammate, saying he can learn from him….”We can both help each other.”
Gina Mizell: #Suns are officially listing Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable to play tomorrow vs. Golden State. T.J. Warren (ankle) and De’Anthony Melton (ankle) are both out.