Chris Kirschner: Schlenk hasn’t talked to any of the vets about potential buyouts. It sounds like he isn’t interested in buying any of the players out unless they approach him about a buyout. He says the Hawks have a good thing going on right now.
Christopher Hine: Nothing that happened with the teams around the Wolves in the standings, like the Clippers trading Tobias Harris or the Lakers’ unsuccessful pursuit of Anthony Davis, affected how the Wolves approached the deadline. Their mindset was always to stay competitive, sources said.
David Cobb: J.B. Bickerstaff on Jaren Jackson Jr. in light of Marc Gasol’s departure. “We’re giving him that rope. We’re giving him the freedom to do more.”
David Cobb: Word is that Kyle Anderson and Joakim Noah will be active tonight but only play in an emergency situation. Without them, the Grizzlies will have 8 players tonight. That total includes two 2-way players, a 10-day contract and two rookies.
February 7, 2019
Marc Berman: According to source, Enes Kanter didn’t give up a dime in their agreement to get waived.