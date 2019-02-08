Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have made waiving of Jabari Bird…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have made waiving of Jabari Bird official.
February 8, 2019 | 11:47 am EST Update
Raptors adding Malcolm Miller
Shams Charania: Sources: The Toronto Raptors plan to sign forward Malcolm Miller of G League affiliate 905 to a 10-day contract.
Michael Grange: With plans to sign Malcolm Miller to a 10-day, expectation is the Raptors won’t sprint into the buyout market. A back-up big and/or PG on a 10-day would make sense but don’t be surprised if Raptors wait until more talent shakes free before jumping in more substantively.
Thon Maker: It’s been an incredible journey here in Milwaukee. I am grateful to the Bucks organization and team ownership for giving me the opportunity 3 years ago to fulfill my dream of playing in the NBA. I will miss the community and fans whom I have come to love. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and the Bucks staff.
Shams Charania: In next step toward imminent return, Denver Nuggets’ Isaiah Thomas has been assigned to the NBA G League for rehab assignment, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.
Doncin on All-Star snub: “I wanted to go and I was very disappointed when they told me I wasn’t. What matters is the people who voted for me. I was impressed and that’s what matters most to me. Maybe next year I’ll be there.”
Here’s what Doncic said in an interview with Spanish network Movistar+: On NBA/Europe: “Here [in the NBA] its easier to score compared to Europe, of course. In Europe, the court is smaller and here there is the three seconds rule. I think it’s easier to score here.”
February 8, 2019 | 10:49 am EST Update
“Marc has been a dedicated teammate, star player and pillar of this team for the past 11 seasons. He plays with a heart and a passion for the game that helped carry this franchise to seven straight playoff appearances, but what Marc has done for this organization is about more than just basketball. He was a part of a core group of players that helped shape the identity of this franchise on and off the court and were embraced by the City of Memphis. On behalf of the Grizzlies organization, I would like to thank him for his blood, sweat and dedication to the Grizzlies and Memphis. The impact he has had on this team and the city will live on, and we look forward to one day welcoming him back home to Memphis where his #33 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum next to Zach and Tony.”