February 8, 2019 | 11:47 am EST Update
Thon Maker: It’s been an incredible journey here in Milwaukee. I am grateful to the Bucks organization and team ownership for giving me the opportunity 3 years ago to fulfill my dream of playing in the NBA. I will miss the community and fans whom I have come to love. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and the Bucks staff.
17 mins ago via Instagram

February 8, 2019 | 10:49 am EST Update
“Marc has been a dedicated teammate, star player and pillar of this team for the past 11 seasons. He plays with a heart and a passion for the game that helped carry this franchise to seven straight playoff appearances, but what Marc has done for this organization is about more than just basketball. He was a part of a core group of players that helped shape the identity of this franchise on and off the court and were embraced by the City of Memphis. On behalf of the Grizzlies organization, I would like to thank him for his blood, sweat and dedication to the Grizzlies and Memphis. The impact he has had on this team and the city will live on, and we look forward to one day welcoming him back home to Memphis where his #33 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum next to Zach and Tony.”
1 hour ago via NBA.com

