The Athletic reported after the deadline had passed tha…
The Athletic reported after the deadline had passed that the interest in Lin wasn’t as high as the Hawks anticipated it would be, and thus the veteran point guard remained on the roster. Lin said he felt there was just about a 10 percent chance he was going to get moved Thursday based on what his representation had told him. “I didn’t think it was a huge possibility, but I did think it was the highest in my career,” Lin said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 10, 2019 | 3:14 am EST Update
Jay King: Marcus Morris said when he looks at the Celtics he sees a bunch of individuals. Said he sees everyone else having fun around the league, they don’t have fun. “It hasn’t been fun for a long time.” Marcus Morris: “I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench … they’re enjoying everything, and they’re playing together and they’re playing to win. And when I look at us I just see a bunch of individuals.”
“The goal has to be to win,” Morris said. “Bottom line. We’ve gotta play to win. That’s sacrificing playing hard, that’s sacrificing being a better teammate, that’s sacrificing whatever it is. We have to put it to the side. No one’s getting traded. The trade deadline’s over. We’re competing for a championship. And that’s how we’ve gotta approach these games. Win, lose or draw, man. We’re going to lose games, but we don’t have no attitude, we don’t have no toughness, we ain’t having fun. It’s been a long season.”
Lin said he’s going to let his agent handle the potential buyout conversations. And in what could be a way to deflect giving a direct answer, he said he wasn’t aware of any talks between his agent and the organization in terms of a potential buyout. “Until I hear otherwise, I’m committed,” Lin said. “I’m here every day, and I think we’ve been playing good. I think in the last 25 games, we’re 12-13. We’re building something. I just want to stay healthy and enjoy the game, and I’ll let my agents do their work.”
If Lin’s representation can find a team that is willing to play him more than the time he’s getting now from the Hawks, he’ll likely request a buyout. Lin has been adamant that coming off the bench isn’t his preferred role, and it never will be. That’s just his competitive nature. “I’m going to try to do my best, though, with whatever assignment I have,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I don’t have aspirations to be a starter or to get heavy minutes or even to come off the bench and play more or be more involved. Those are all very real thoughts.”
If the Knicks luck out in the lottery with a top-two pick, the Pelicans will pay attention to them on draft night. A potential scenario is the Pelicans crafting a draft-night deal when the picks are revealed. In the Knicks’ case, the trade wouldn’t become official July 1 when they have their $74 million in cap space. The Knicks have plenty of young assets the Pelicans would consider, according to a source. Along with a lottery pick in June and one of the two Dallas first-rounders, the Pelicans can choose between two of the following: Smith, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Mitchell Robinson and Damyean Dotson.
Shams Charania: The Knicks are signing guard John Jenkins to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Fred Katz: Wizards unlikely to bring back John Jenkins, whose 10-day contract is about to expire, according to a source. Team just swung a 2-for-1 deal this week, which is will leave the roster at 14.
It’s unlikely the Thunder will add a rotation piece through the buyout market, if only because they have fairly limited roles to offer. OKC was among the teams interested in bought-out wing players Wesley Matthews and Wayne Ellington, both of whom ultimately committed to teams with more minutes available.