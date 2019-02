Q: We definitely did talk a lot about Luka Doncic the last time we had one of these visits, but he has an even bigger profile now. What are your latest Luka observations? DIRK: Like I’ve been saying all season, for a 19-year-old, you just don’t see someone who has so much savvyness and court vision — and the confidence to not get discouraged by one or two mistakes. Everybody is kind of waiting for him to hit that rookie wall and it just hasn’t happened. We traded away a bunch of our other playmakers, so now everything is on his shoulders even more. And he’s just doing it all now, even more so than before. He’s creating everything