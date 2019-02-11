Bobby Marks: Atlanta makes it official on the Jeremy Li…
Bobby Marks: Atlanta makes it official on the Jeremy Lin waiver. Lin was owed $3.96M at the time he will clear waivers on Wednesday. Keep in mind that Lin earned a $1.25M trade bonus in off-season allowing his representatives to take an aggressive approach when it came to buyout talks.
February 13, 2019 | 2:14 pm EST Update
Nearly a year after a hip procedure, Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas will make his return to play against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. Thomas, who was upgraded to questionable for the Nuggets game against Sacramento in Denver, made his decision to play on Wednesday morning.
Thomas practiced five-on-five on Tuesday with the Nuggets and woke up feeling ready to make his return. Thomas, 29, would be returning to a Nuggets (38-15) team that is currently within 2.5 games game of first place Golden State in the West, and employing a bevy of talented guards.