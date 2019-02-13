Chris Kirschner: Jeremy Lin's buyout with the Hawks was…
February 13, 2019 | 3:09 pm EST Update
Q: I heard you acknowledge recently on Zach Lowe’s podcast that you’ve had some “frosty” moments in the past with D-Wade, but a lot of people will be watching Wednesday night to see if he asks you to exchange jerseys after Miami plays in Dallas. Are you ready for that? DIRK: I think everybody knows there were some cold times between us, but I’ve always said he made me a better player by Miami beating us in ’06. I’m just glad that in ’11 we were able to turn the tables, but at the end of the day he’s a great competitor and a great player and he made me a better player.
Q: We definitely did talk a lot about Luka Doncic the last time we had one of these visits, but he has an even bigger profile now. What are your latest Luka observations? DIRK: Like I’ve been saying all season, for a 19-year-old, you just don’t see someone who has so much savvyness and court vision — and the confidence to not get discouraged by one or two mistakes. Everybody is kind of waiting for him to hit that rookie wall and it just hasn’t happened. We traded away a bunch of our other playmakers, so now everything is on his shoulders even more. And he’s just doing it all now, even more so than before. He’s creating everything.
Q: And now the Mavericks have Kristaps Porzingis, too. I’m sure you’ve heard that the comparisons between Luka and Porzingis to you and Steve Nash are already out there. What can they become as a duo? DIRK: I think they’re going to be great together. They both fit the new style of the N.B.A. so well. Luka is bigger than Nashy, so he can make plays that Nashy could never make. And Zinger is even longer than me and more athletic and shoots it super easy from deep. He’s a good dude, hard worker — he wants to be great. We hope to see that combo in Dallas for a long, long time.
Q: I’m a long-suffering Knicks fan disgusted by the Kristaps Porzingis deal. If the target was salary-cap relief, future draft picks and a top young player, surely there had to be more viable options on the table. I have two suggestions myself: Why didn’t the Knicks try to make a similar deal with Sacramento to get Marvin Bagley — or with the Clippers to get Shea Gilgeous-Alexander? — Michael Saponara STEIN: Let’s use your proposed deals. I’m told that the Knicks, for starters, tried to engage Sacramento on the Bagley trade concept you suggest. But much like their attempts to engage the Kings in De’Aaron Fox discussions, those inquiries were flatly rejected.
Erik Horne: Russell Westbrook says Paul George is the frontrunner for MVP because of consistency: “To be able to do the same thing every night is not easy to do.” pic.twitter.com/tT2hDbHeRx
Let’s get to your 2018-2019 season, which has been, in a word, insane. How have you navigated all of the changes in Minnesota? Karl-Anthony Towns: You worry about what you can control. That’s always been my motto. I know what I can control is going every day to work, working hard on my game and being the best possible player I can be on a nightly basis. So regardless of what the situation is, I only worry about what I can do to help my team. Obviously it’s been a crazy year, but through all that craziness, we’re in a spot where we have a chance to make the playoffs, and that’s all you can ask for.
Have you felt a shift in responsibility with Jimmy Butler now gone? Like, do you feel you’re the face of the ‘Wolves now? Karl-Anthony Towns: I’ve been feeling I’ve represented (the Timberwolves) since day one. As soon as you put that jersey on, regardless of who you are, if you’re me or anyone else on the team, it doesn’t matter. You have a brand to keep at a high standard. But this year, yeah, I felt a change and more pressure and more responsibility being put on my shoulders, and I’m more than happy to take that on. I’m very excited to see how everything goes, with me signing the new contract and everything. We have a lot of work to do.
February 13, 2019 | 2:14 pm EST Update
Nearly a year after a hip procedure, Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas will make his return to play against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. Thomas, who was upgraded to questionable for the Nuggets game against Sacramento in Denver, made his decision to play on Wednesday morning.