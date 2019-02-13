"KOBE'S BETTER!" Hawks fans let LeBron hear it at the f…
“KOBE’S BETTER!” Hawks fans let LeBron hear it at the free throw line 👀
February 13, 2019 | 2:14 pm EST Update
Nearly a year after a hip procedure, Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas will make his return to play against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. Thomas, who was upgraded to questionable for the Nuggets game against Sacramento in Denver, made his decision to play on Wednesday morning.
Thomas practiced five-on-five on Tuesday with the Nuggets and woke up feeling ready to make his return. Thomas, 29, would be returning to a Nuggets (38-15) team that is currently within 2.5 games game of first place Golden State in the West, and employing a bevy of talented guards.