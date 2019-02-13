Chris Kirschner: Trae Young on nutmegging LeBron twice …
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young on nutmegging LeBron twice last night: “I definitely had to get him, but it’s anybody in the league, really. If I see anyone from LeBron to any other player — if I see your legs open, I’m going to try to pass it through them.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 13, 2019 | 2:14 pm EST Update
Nearly a year after a hip procedure, Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas will make his return to play against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. Thomas, who was upgraded to questionable for the Nuggets game against Sacramento in Denver, made his decision to play on Wednesday morning.
Thomas practiced five-on-five on Tuesday with the Nuggets and woke up feeling ready to make his return. Thomas, 29, would be returning to a Nuggets (38-15) team that is currently within 2.5 games game of first place Golden State in the West, and employing a bevy of talented guards.