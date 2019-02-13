Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are converting th…
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are converting the two-way contract of rookie guard Jaylen Adams into a regular NBA deal, league sources tell ESPN. Adams will get a partial guarantee on the 2019-20 season. Adams was undrafted out of @BonniesMBB.
February 13, 2019 | 5:22 pm EST Update
As trainer Trevor Harrison unfolds a cushioned treatment table, Blake Griffin wheels a cart of now-devoured, room service breakfast out into the hallway, spilling leftover milk in the process. The duo first met in Jan. 2017, in between devastating injuries that derailed Griffin’s, and subsequently the Clippers’, 2016 and 2017 postseason runs, the latter effectively ending Lob City all together. Their consensus determined the right big toe injury that eliminated Griffin two years ago was nothing short of a freak accident, when he somehow injured a patellar plate storming into the paint for a routine layup against the Jazz. That entire summer limited Griffin to upper body strength training and pliability table work. Each of Griffin’s scars from surgeries past signify time lost. “My growth in my game was stunted,” he says. “That’s not my style. I don’t work like that.”
And while the seismic trade that delivered Griffin to Detroit didn’t berth the playoff appearance the Pistons hoped, 2018 provided his first fully-healthy summer since… longer than he can remember while Harrison prods his ankles with a Hypervolt massage gun. “It was huge just because I was able to build,” Griffin says. “I always felt like the last two, three summers I was struggling trying to get healthy, trying to get to a place where I could start training camp. The first time I was able to get on the court was mid-August, and I was limited to 20 minutes of just spot-shooting, no movement or anything like that.” Griffin has since averaged a career-high 26.2 points per game en route to his sixth All-Star selection and first since 2014-15. He is faster and stronger, soaring and shooting more efficiently than ever before. “I have peace of mind of knowing when I get on the court, there’s nothing that’s bothering me or restricting me from getting the most out of that movement.” He has reemerged on the league’s marquee, shining alongside the game’s biggest names. That his return coincides with the healthiest stretch of his career has been nothing close to coincidence.