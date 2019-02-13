Toronto makes it official on the signing of Jeremy Lin.…
Toronto makes it official on the signing of Jeremy Lin. The guard will earn $697K with a cap hit of $487K. The amount of the contract is what Lin gave back to Atlanta in his buyout. The Raptors have saved $13.5M toward the luxury tax since Feb. 5 and now have a tax bill of $21.2M.
February 13, 2019 | 7:25 pm EST Update
Tom Westerholm: Dwane Casey on Jayson Tatum: “Tatum is one of the best in the league at drawing fouls, getting to the rim, getting where he wants to go. It’ll be a group effort to try to slow him down.”
Fred Katz: Tomas Satoransky out again tonight for personal reasons. Starters are Randle, Beal, Ariza, Green and Bryant, per Brooks.