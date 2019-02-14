Chris Vivlamore: Hawks transferred forward Alex Poythre…
Yet the mentoring situation might be overstated. Nowitzki and Doncic clearly like each other and share great mutual admiration, but the German points out that the newcomer didn’t exactly need anyone to show him the ropes. “He is not under my wing because he’s not under anyone’s wing,” Nowitzki told USA TODAY Sports. “It is not some guy coming in and being intimidated and figuring things out. He is a really good player who believes in himself and it shows. I want him to do great, but he doesn’t need me to hold his hand. It is hard to believe he is 19.”
Doncic plays off the attention and recently said that landing so many All-Star votes made his head spin. “It’s just, I don’t know what to say, amazing for me,” he said. But Dallas knows what to say and what to do. Adding Kristaps Porzingis was a deal made, in part, because Dallas has re-thought its aspirations for the near future based off the dramatic impact Doncic has made. “He’s ready,” Nowitzki added, when asked about Doncic’s capacity to handle any new challenges NBA life might throw at him.
Beyond the sneakers, for the second year in a row, Jordan Brand will be taking ownership of the All-Star uniforms, designing them atop white and black base colors, with oversized team logos featured across the chest. “With the game being in Charlotte, we were presented with a great opportunity to look at the rich history of the city and its many connections to our brand,” said David Creech, Jordan Brand vice president of design.
Clint Capela to return after All-Star break?
To the Rockets, Wednesday’s game was not just the last before the All-Star break. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni referred to the game against the Timberwolves as “the last one until Clint comes back probably.” Rockets center Clint Capela has been out since he injured ligaments in his right thumb Jan. 13 in Orlando, requiring surgery the following week. The game against the Timberwolves was the 15th he had missed, but he was cleared to resume workouts several weeks ago. The Rockets expect him to practice with the team for the first time since the injury next week in Los Angeles.
“He’s doing everything without contact,” D’Antoni said. “I guess those two practices will determine whether he will play the first game (after the break) or not.” Capela is the Rockets’ leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, and leading rebounder, averaging 12.6.
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent center Enes Kanter, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Kanter, 26, joins the Trail Blazers from the New York Knicks, where he has averaged 14.0 points (53.6% FG, 31.8% 3-PT, 81.4% FT), 10.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 25.6 minutes in 44 games (23 starts) during the 2018-19 season. He ranks 14th in the NBA in rebounding and has recorded 25 double-doubles on the season. “The addition of Enes fortifies our front court for this critical late season push,” said Olshey. “He’s an impact player with Playoff experience that will be an excellent fit with our style of play.”