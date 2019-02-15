Chris Kirschner: The Hawks put Jimmy and Rosalynn Carte…
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks put Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on the kiss cam
February 14, 2019 | 8:59 pm EST Update
Ian Begley: Knicks said they indeed scouted Giannis Antetokounmpo in person ahead of the 2013 NBA Draft. They say their European scouts, including Kevin Wilson, saw Antetokounmpo multiple times. Antetokounmpo’s agent, Giorgos Panou, said NYK was the lone team not to scout Giannis in person.
February 14, 2019 | 7:28 pm EST Update
Brett Dawson: Billy Donovan says Andre Roberson still isn’t doing any on-court work, but says the Thunder still hope he can play this season. Want to remain optimistic rather than give up on the idea.
Maddie Lee: Patrick Patterson will start again in place of Jerami Grant (right ankle sprain), per Billy Donovan.
Steve Popper: Knicks dispute claim from agent in TNT doc on Giannis that Knicks were only team not to scout him – European scout Kevin Wilson and others scouted him multiple times.