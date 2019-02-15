Ryan Ward: John Collins on if he got advice from Vince …
February 15, 2019 | 4:05 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ferry has worked with the Pels in a part-time capacity as a consultant, but his most recent work as GM for the Atlanta Hawks was viewed league-wide as a clinic on how to reshape a roster and franchise without bottoming out into the lottery.
“You’re going to be here a long time,” Aldridge has told his teammate more than once this season. “I’ve only got a couple of years left.” But lest anyone believe this ritual is some heartwarming metaphorical passing of the Spurs’ torch, one thing should be clear. DeRozan thinks it’s ridiculous. “L.A. acts like he’s 40 years old and I’m 22,” DeRozan said, shaking his head. “We’re damn near the same age.”
“Of course we’re trying to win now,” Gay said. “I mean, there are two big factors. One, we’re a new team. Two, this is not the East. You know what I’m saying? You don’t just get together and start beating everybody. So I’d love the storybook, where we’d get together and win millions of games right away, but it’s going to take time. We’re just building character right now, that’s all.”
Just because Aldridge is the lone Spur out in Charlotte for the NBA’s annual weekend-long event, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have support from his teammates. Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV made the trip to Charlotte to give Aldridge all his support. “We’re out here All-Star Weekend. Out here to support L.A. It’s a big, huge deal for him.”
Once again, the NBA held the top of the Wednesday cable ratings. In first place was ESPN’s broadcast of the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers, which culminated in a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This was dead even with the top game from last week, in which the San Antonio Spurs played the Warriors. In second place, the Houston Rockets battled the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 0.5, which was also a match for the second place game (Wizards vs. Bucks) from last week.
February 15, 2019 | 3:56 pm EST Update
Ryan Wolstat: Hawks big man John Collins said he has been getting slam dunk contest advice from teammate Vince Carter and Atlanta legend Dominique Wilkins. Says it’s like having a “cheat sheet.” Makes sense. Two of the five best dunkers ever.