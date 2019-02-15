USA Today Sports

February 15, 2019 | 4:05 pm EST Update
“You’re going to be here a long time,” Aldridge has told his teammate more than once this season. “I’ve only got a couple of years left.” But lest anyone believe this ritual is some heartwarming metaphorical passing of the Spurs’ torch, one thing should be clear. DeRozan thinks it’s ridiculous. “L.A. acts like he’s 40 years old and I’m 22,” DeRozan said, shaking his head. “We’re damn near the same age.”
8 mins ago via San Antonio Express-News

“Of course we’re trying to win now,” Gay said. “I mean, there are two big factors. One, we’re a new team. Two, this is not the East. You know what I’m saying? You don’t just get together and start beating everybody. So I’d love the storybook, where we’d get together and win millions of games right away, but it’s going to take time. We’re just building character right now, that’s all.”
8 mins ago via San Antonio Express-News

Once again, the NBA held the top of the Wednesday cable ratings. In first place was ESPN’s broadcast of the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers, which culminated in a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This was dead even with the top game from last week, in which the San Antonio Spurs played the Warriors. In second place, the Houston Rockets battled the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 0.5, which was also a match for the second place game (Wizards vs. Bucks) from last week.
8 mins ago via Zap2It

February 15, 2019 | 3:56 pm EST Update
