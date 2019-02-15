USA Today Sports

Ryan Ward: Trae Young on if he has a connection/rivalry…

Ryan Ward: Trae Young on if he has a connection/rivalry w Luka Doncic because of the trade: “I feel like there’s definitely a connection just because of the trade, but for me I look at it — I don’t look at it any differently than I do any opponent. Luka is playing really well this year..”

February 15, 2019 | 5:35 pm EST Update
