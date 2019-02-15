Ryan Ward: Trae Young on if he has a connection/rivalry…
Ryan Ward: Trae Young on if he has a connection/rivalry w Luka Doncic because of the trade: “I feel like there’s definitely a connection just because of the trade, but for me I look at it — I don’t look at it any differently than I do any opponent. Luka is playing really well this year..”
February 15, 2019 | 5:35 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: Brad Beal said in a promotional interview with Tissot that Denver is his surprise team in the West. In the East? “I think it’s gonna be Toronto or Milwaukee … I like the way Toronto is built. They added Marc Gasol. … (Milwaukee picking up Mirotic) is unfair in a lot of ways”
Eric Woodyard: Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Matt Velazquez: Former Bucks Marques Johnson, Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma are all finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mark Berman: Former #Rockets coach Bill Fitch is a finalist once again for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.