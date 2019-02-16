Barbara Barker: Dennis Smith Jr. says he talked to Vinc…
Barbara Barker: Dennis Smith Jr. says he talked to Vince Carter for advice on slam dunk contest. #knicks #nbamediaday pic.twitter.com/17uc5TBWBF
February 16, 2019 | 11:46 am EST Update
Connor Letourneau: Kevin Durant called the narrative that he didn’t want to play with Russell Westbrook “ignorant:” pic.twitter.com/61qiWZAQeA
Nearly two years ago, Stephen Curry and his team at Under Armour ventured out to Charlotte, North Carolina, in early July. The group was celebrating Curry’s new five-year supermax contract with the Golden State Warriors, who had just won their second championship in three years. Dell Curry, Stephen’s father and a 16-year NBA veteran, was hosting a low-key gathering at the family’s house for relatives, basketball associates who have followed Stephen’s much-chronicled rise, and his team from Under Armour. During that trip, the team began to lay out plans for All-Star Weekend 2019, which — after a two-year delay — was headed for Charlotte. Rooftop venues were scouted. Event spaces and potential modern lofty gallery layouts were considered. Under Armour eventually sent a handful of team members from Baltimore to further dive into the city’s history and begin mapping out its All-Star parties and other arrangements.
Then, the two-time MVP declared a firm aim for the weekend, some 18 months away: No party. No event space. Selling shoes shouldn’t even be a focus. Put the entire budget into renovating Curry’s old rec center instead, the All-Star guard said. “Stephen’s overall focus as we look at 2019 and beyond is how can he leave something behind that’s meaningful and useful,” said Kris Stone, Under Armour’s director of basketball sports marketing. “That’s been his main point and challenge to us. Whether it’s in the Bay Area, Charlotte or even in Asia, that’s his goal.”
In what has been deemed a “seven-figure commitment” from among the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, Under Armour and sponsor Chase Bank, the family will be fully renovating the 20-year-old center, in one of the biggest undertakings of its kind. The NBA Players Association will also be donating a total of $150,000 over the next three years toward the revitalization project. “We picked the Carole Hoefener Center for a specific reason,” Stephen Curry said. “Their priorities are very similar to our family’s, in terms of giving people equal opportunities in education, access to knowledge about nutrition and wellness and having a safe and inspiring place to play.”