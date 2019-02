Nearly two years ago, Stephen Curry and his team at Under Armour ventured out to Charlotte, North Carolina, in early July. The group was celebrating Curry’s new five-year supermax contract with the Golden State Warriors, who had just won their second championship in three years. Dell Curry, Stephen’s father and a 16-year NBA veteran, was hosting a low-key gathering at the family’s house for relatives, basketball associates who have followed Stephen’s much-chronicled rise, and his team from Under Armour. During that trip, the team began to lay out plans for All-Star Weekend 2019, which — after a two-year delay — was headed for Charlotte. Rooftop venues were scouted. Event spaces and potential modern lofty gallery layouts were considered. Under Armour eventually sent a handful of team members from Baltimore to further dive into the city’s history and begin mapping out its All-Star parties and other arrangements