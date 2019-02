The Wizards’​​ sole All-Star representative is looking three-and-a-half months ahead to the start of free agency — and maybe even beyond that. Beal joked to The Athletic on Friday that he may have to spend the weekend tampering with the other 25 All-Stars in Charlotte. Then again, maybe he wasn’t joking too much. The two-way recruiting has already begun, as he admitted following Sunday’s game. “It was really crazy,” Beal said. “A lot of guys were coming to talk to me and asking me how I feel. The recruiting process is really going all right. It’s going all right. I’m trying. This is new for me. So, I’m definitely getting some ears and seeing where guys’ minds are at.”