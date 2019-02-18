“First of all, people didn’t know, we had a bounty out on Yao Ming,” Garnett said. “The whole USA team had a bet. We had a million dollar bet on who was going to be the first person to dunk on Yao Ming. None of us did. We all tried to dunk on Yao, but he would block it or we would miss. “So, the first thing I thought of when I saw Vince dunk over Frederic was oh s—, you won the million dollars. But then I realized it obviously wasn’t Yao. I pushed Vince, and if you look at the clip, he almost punches me in the face by accident. But my first thought was, oh s—, you won, you got the million.”
