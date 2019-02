The challenge for Holiday was finding his comfort level with a new team in the middle of a season, without knowing his teammates’ tendencies, the playbook or having the benefit of additional practice time amidst a road-heavy schedule. “You want to come in and do well and help the team,” Holiday said. “That was the biggest thing for me, and feeling like you’re being a burden at times, which, it is what it is, but that was the hardest thing for me. Not playing at the level I normally do. But understanding that it comes with being traded. I just knew it was going to take time so it was just being patient and allowing myself to understand what we want to do here and allow myself to be helped.”