Kevin Garnett said that the United States men’s basketball team had a “million dollar bet” for whoever could dunk on center Yao Ming at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. The former Timberwolves star made the revelation during an interview with Yahoo Sports. Garnett was asked about teammate Vince Carter’s legendary dunk over French center Frederic Weis during a preliminary round match. Shortly thereafter, Garnett claimed that there was a “bounty” for a successful slam on Yao, whom at a listed 7’6″ is one of the tallest players in NBA history. The U.S. faced Yao’s China side in the opening match.

8. The Lakers are privately a little concerned about LeBron. Is he fully healed from the groin strain that cost him a career-worst 18 games? Is he going to pick up his intensity and propel this team back into the playoffs, as he did last year in Cleveland? James, 34, is actually averaging a triple double for the Lakers since his return from injury (23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists), but he’s just not moving at the same speed nor is he engaging at the point of attack. That fourth-quarter moment in a loss to the Hawks on Wednesday in which Trae Young switched onto LeBron, and instead of taking the much smaller Young off the dribble LeBron casually threw the ball to Brandon Ingram in the corner? There are several examples like this.
When Justin Holiday was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Grizzlies on Jan. 3, he appeared to leave one of his most bankable NBA skills back in the Windy City — his outside shooting. He averaged six points, three rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal while shooting 28 percent from the floor and 23.2 percent from 3-point range in 15 January games, 14 of which were played with Memphis. He capped the month with a 0-for-10 overall shooting performance in a loss against the Timberwolves on Jan. 30, a game he still managed to be a plus-7, thanks to his activity on defense.Lucky for Holiday and the Grizzlies, Holiday has appeared to regain his form from outside.
The challenge for Holiday was finding his comfort level with a new team in the middle of a season, without knowing his teammates’ tendencies, the playbook or having the benefit of additional practice time amidst a road-heavy schedule. “You want to come in and do well and help the team,” Holiday said. “That was the biggest thing for me, and feeling like you’re being a burden at times, which, it is what it is, but that was the hardest thing for me. Not playing at the level I normally do. But understanding that it comes with being traded. I just knew it was going to take time so it was just being patient and allowing myself to understand what we want to do here and allow myself to be helped.”
“First of all, people didn’t know, we had a bounty out on Yao Ming,” Garnett said. “The whole USA team had a bet. We had a million dollar bet on who was going to be the first person to dunk on Yao Ming. None of us did. We all tried to dunk on Yao, but he would block it or we would miss. “So, the first thing I thought of when I saw Vince dunk over Frederic was oh s—, you won the million dollars. But then I realized it obviously wasn’t Yao. I pushed Vince, and if you look at the clip, he almost punches me in the face by accident. But my first thought was, oh s—, you won, you got the million.”
