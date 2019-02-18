Kevin Garnett said that the United States men’s basketball team had a “million dollar bet” for whoever could dunk on center Yao Ming at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. The former Timberwolves star made the revelation during an interview with Yahoo Sports. Garnett was asked about teammate Vince Carter’s legendary dunk over French center Frederic Weis during a preliminary round match. Shortly thereafter, Garnett claimed that there was a “bounty” for a successful slam on Yao, whom at a listed 7’6″ is one of the tallest players in NBA history. The U.S. faced Yao’s China side in the opening match.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day