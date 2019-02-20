Chris Kirschner: The Atlanta Hawks are signing guard Jo…
Chris Kirschner: The Atlanta Hawks are signing guard Jordan Sibert from their G-League affiliate to a 10-day contract, league sources tell the @TheAthleticNBA and @TheAthleticATL.
February 20, 2019 | 5:11 am EST Update
Yet it’s likewise undeniably true that Steph and Giannis are buddies who are both represented by the same agency (Octagon) and share a mutual admiration that has resulted in Curry and Antetokounmpo selecting each other first overall with the No. 1 overall picks as captains in the first two All-Star drafts. I can promise you, furthermore, that the Warriors have internally mused about a run at Giannis — however futile it may prove to be — in the event they can’t convince Kevin Durant to re-sign this summer. Trying to sign the most attractive free agent available is on the first page of the Golden State owner Joe Lacob’s playbook.
There’s been speculation that Durant’s agent, New York-based Rich Kleiman, could join the Knicks front office if Durant comes. One NBA source believes Durant may want Cook to follow him to his next stop, too. Cook and Durant were part of the same AAU system, playing for the P.G. Jaguars.
“The Celtics, I’m told, are still not a long-term destination for him in his mind.” – @ShamsCharania has the latest on the Anthony Davis trade rumors.
“It will affect a lot of other people,” Lillard said of requesting trades, per Yahoo. “Like I’m saying, I do want to win a championship but there’s other stuff that means more to me. It’s almost like I’m not willing to sell myself out for that instead of impacting this.” Lillard also mentioned his relationships in Portland, saying that “I want to win a championship, I compete to win a championship, but I’ve learned that it’s about so many other things. I think a lot of people tell you just because you go out and win a championship … And then they look back and they’re like ‘man, this happened because of that, this happened because of that.’ When my career is over and I know the relationships that I’m gonna have, I’m going to know the people who knew I was solid with them … That I did it the right way.”
I have yet to hear any credible suggestion that the Mavericks can get in the mix for the elite free agents such as Durant, Thompson and Kyrie Irving. But Middleton is an inevitable (and sensible) target.
And what I have heard is that the Mavericks’ interest in Vucevic has been overstated. I don’t get the sense that they plan to go after him. Improving the team’s overall athleticism and foot speed, in addition to the very pressing need for more shooting, have been two of Dallas’ recent priorities.
Emiliano Carchia: Alessandro Gentile told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he thought about quitting basketball after he left Olimpia Milano: “My family and my agent helped me to re-find again the love for the game. Now I can say that I am completely reborn”