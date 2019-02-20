USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: The Atlanta Hawks are signing guard Jo…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 20, 2019 | 5:11 am EST Update
Yet it’s likewise undeniably true that Steph and Giannis are buddies who are both represented by the same agency (Octagon) and share a mutual admiration that has resulted in Curry and Antetokounmpo selecting each other first overall with the No. 1 overall picks as captains in the first two All-Star drafts. I can promise you, furthermore, that the Warriors have internally mused about a run at Giannis — however futile it may prove to be — in the event they can’t convince Kevin Durant to re-sign this summer. Trying to sign the most attractive free agent available is on the first page of the Golden State owner Joe Lacob’s playbook.
1 hour ago via New York Times

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Giannis Antetokounmpo Free Agency
“It will affect a lot of other people,” Lillard said of requesting trades, per Yahoo. “Like I’m saying, I do want to win a championship but there’s other stuff that means more to me. It’s almost like I’m not willing to sell myself out for that instead of impacting this.” Lillard also mentioned his relationships in Portland, saying that “I want to win a championship, I compete to win a championship, but I’ve learned that it’s about so many other things. I think a lot of people tell you just because you go out and win a championship … And then they look back and they’re like ‘man, this happened because of that, this happened because of that.’ When my career is over and I know the relationships that I’m gonna have, I’m going to know the people who knew I was solid with them … That I did it the right way.”
1 hour ago via CBSSports.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Damian Lillard Trade?
Home