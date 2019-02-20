The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jord…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jordan Sibert (SIGH-burt) to a 10-day contract, it was announced today. Sibert has appeared in 34 games (21 starts) with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, the Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate. He’s averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes (.425 FG%, .375 3FG%, .824 FT%). His 112 three-pointers made this season ranks third in the G League.
February 20, 2019 | 12:11 pm EST Update
The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Terry, who was originally acquired by Sioux Falls in a trade with the Canton Charge earlier this season on January 5 in exchange for guard Malik Newman, has appeared in nine games (eight starts) with the Skyforce averaging 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.33 steals, 1.11 blocks and 30.7 minutes while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. Additionally, he appeared in two NBA games this season after signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns on January 27, totaling nine points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 20 minutes of action while shooting 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line.
Tim Reynolds: Emanuel Terry got a 10-day with the Miami Heat. He thought he was going to play for USA Basketball this weekend in North Carolina. He’ll make $47,000 instead. And yes, he was surprised when USA camp broke and he got told that his plans had changed.
Every night I watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and feel like I see him do something I’ve never seen before in each game he plays. Did watching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar develop in Milwaukee feel the same way? What was it like watching him develop as a player? Wayne Embry: You watched greatness every night. From high school to college through the pros, you just watched his greatness. The league hadn’t seen a person his size and length with the skill and the ability to do as many things on the basketball court as he could. I just remember that hook shot in the corner in the sixth game against Boston; you didn’t see many guys do that. He just hooked the ball, that hook shot he was famous for. Left or right. He could dribble. He could just do so many things on the basketball court from high school on. I had seen him play in high school because when I was a player, we practiced at Harlem Memorial High School where he went to high school in New York. So, we got a chance to see him – not in games – but in practices and that sort of thing and then, of course, we saw him a lot at UCLA. Milwaukee had greatness. They have greatness now too.
February 20, 2019 | 10:34 am EST Update
You were mentioned in trade rumors quite a bit earlier this season. How did you react to that? Bradley Beal: I wasn’t bothered, honestly. In a way, it’s kind of [confirmation] teams want me. It’s kind of [flattering]. In a way, it’s like, “Dang, this is pretty cool.” But, at the same time, I hate change. You never want to have up and move, you don’t want to have to leave [for a new team and city].
Shams Charania: The New York Knicks and guard John Jenkins have agreed to a two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Ian Begley: The Knicks’ two-year deal with John Jenkins is not fully guaranteed for 2019-2020, per ESPN sources. Jenkins signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks earlier this month.
Bobby Marks: The cap hit on the John Jenkins signing is $496,449 for the remainder of this season and $1,988,119 for 2019-20. The second-year is non-guaranteed (summer trigger date) and has trade value only if the contract is guaranteed. New York is now $842K below the tax.