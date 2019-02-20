The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jayl…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jaylen Adams to a multi-year contract, it was announced today.
February 20, 2019 | 5:12 pm EST Update
The Miami Heat return from the NBA All-Star break for the final 26 games of the regular season with a big boost in point guard Goran Dragic returning to practice from knee injury, along with forward Derrick Jones Jr. Both will travel with the team to Philadelphia and be available for Thursday’s game against the 76ers.
For Spoelstra, he’s in no rush to determine who starts at point guard between the two, but he understands the importance of having a healthy Dragic. “We need Goran, and we’ll be able to figure that out. We’ll take this process patiently. This is not going to be something where I’m phasing him in and, ‘You’re playing 32 minutes a game.’ Not at all. Not with 26 games to go, and Goran realizes that too – that he still has quite a bit of work to do – but he can be available and he can still play. If not [Thursday], soon. That’s great news, however you slice it.”
“The whole me-Goran point guard thing, I’m not too worried about it,” said Winslow, who continued to work with the first group on Wednesday. “Goran, he’s established himself in this league in that role. You know, obviously, there have been times in his career where he’s been off the ball, as well, still being in the point guard role but off the ball.
Mirjam Swanson: The Lakers — top 10 defensively for much of the season — want to be those guys again. Facing Harden & Houston will be a good test, LeBron says: “What better (way) to see where the defense is than having a guy who’s averaging 100 points a game come into our building tomorrow?”
Eddie Sefko: Luka Doncic on Dirk Nowitzki’s showing in Sunday’s All-Star Game: “He should have played more. They would have won for sure.” Mavericks are all back for practice today in Dallas.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers coach Brett Brown on Zhaire Smith practicing today: “You know he ran around a little bit. He competed. It was great to see him. You are reminded of how athletic he is. He had a bounce today. It’s just good to have him included with his teammates. ” He was around 60%
February 20, 2019 | 4:30 pm EST Update
Bill Oram: LeBron said after Lakers first practice back from All-Star that he was “going to be a little different” with LA a game under .500 & 25 games left. Essentially, Playoff LeBron. Asked how the rest of the team matches him, Josh Hart said, “It’s time for us just to grow up.”