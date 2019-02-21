Trae Young: Zion Need To Chill Out The Rest Of Season..…
February 21, 2019 | 3:53 am EST Update
Durant, for instance, is already set up superbly with endorsements and partnerships with tech companies. “I’d imagine there are incentives in certain contracts to playing in a big city. But, I mean, Kevin is in Silicon Valley. So what kind of deal flow is he missing out on?” McCollum said. “He has the advantage over a lot of people because of not only who he is as a player but his business resume speaks for itself.
“Just because you go somewhere where there’s a lot of business opportunities doesn’t mean it’s going to be presented to you,” he said. “I can say, I have a lot of business opportunities out there for me in L.A., but that don’t mean it’s going to happen. “It’s just opportunities. So I think all that stuff is kind of overrated.” So why do free agents want to go to the Knicks? “Why aren’t they going there?” Lillard responded.
Lillard said that exposure from social media has raised the ceiling for star potential in smaller markets, but it’s still lower than if the same player is positioned in a big market. He also understands why free agents might gravitate to the social life in bigger cities. “For sure. I think when we travel and we come to New York, when we come to L.A., all the cities that you go to, you land in certain spots and you’re like, ‘Man, I like this city,’” Lillard told the News. “You look forward to going there for whatever reason. I like shopping here, you know what I’m saying. “And L.A., it’s close to home, a lot of my friends live there, it’s good weather. Nice spots to go eat dinner. They got a live DJ. There are things about it that you like. So when you have free agents, those are the things they think about. Like, I can go to Brooklyn, then you think of the things you do when you’re in Brooklyn and say, I can do that. So it’s more appealing, I think.”
On a practical level, he spent time with his wife and son figuring out where to live and getting acclimated to their new home. In terms of basketball, Mirotic continued to work his way back from a right calf strain that has kept him out of game action since Jan. 23. Toward that end, Mirotic spent plenty of time at the team’s downtown practice facility with members of the team’s training staff undergoing treatments, doing strength and conditioning exercises as well as getting some sessions on the court. While the coaching staff spent the weekend in Charlotte, they left him plenty to study and helped him get up to speed both before and after all-star weekend.
“I told the rest of the players Niko’s the only one that worked the whole time, so you need to be more like Niko,” coach Mike Budenholzer said with a smile after the Bucks’ first practice back from the break Wednesday heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. clash with the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.
So, then ESPN’s Rachel Nichols asked Tatum whether he wants to guarantee anything else. And he really let it ride. Tatum: We’re going to win the Finals this year. February 16th, mark it. Jayson Tatum says we’re going to win the Finals this year.
Asked what he thought about the team’s playoff chances Wednesday, he shared how he felt about the possibility. “Very confident. I’d bet my house on it,” Hield said before adding, “I make a lot of money to buy the next one.”
It was the kind of coverage that should have gone in one ear and out the other, with Sheridan having posted the column on his personal (and now-defunct) web site. Mainstream media outlets had taken a far more nuanced tone in covering the situation. This story wasn’t really a story, in other words, and I half-assumed that Durant hadn’t even seen this particular piece. I was wrong. “Seriously, to be honest, I was like ‘Fuck ’em,’” he said in response. “You can write that, too. Seriously, though. I’m just going to be me, man, and that’s how I felt. “I was happy I took the hits, like, ‘All right, that’s going to teach me to be strong and not worry about what everybody has got to say.’ I heard it all — ‘you don’t care about your country’ to ‘you’re soft’ to all of that. Well I don’t care. These people don’t know me. They don’t know the work I’ve put in. …It made me stronger.”