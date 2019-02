Lillard said that exposure from social media has raised the ceiling for star potential in smaller markets, but it’s still lower than if the same player is positioned in a big market. He also understands why free agents might gravitate to the social life in bigger cities. “For sure. I think when we travel and we come to New York, when we come to L.A., all the cities that you go to, you land in certain spots and you’re like, ‘Man, I like this city,’” Lillard told the News. “You look forward to going there for whatever reason. I like shopping here, you know what I’m saying . “And L.A., it’s close to home, a lot of my friends live there, it’s good weather. Nice spots to go eat dinner. They got a live DJ. There are things about it that you like. So when you have free agents, those are the things they think about. Like, I can go to Brooklyn, then you think of the things you do when you’re in Brooklyn and say, I can do that. So it’s more appealing, I think.”