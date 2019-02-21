Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that Kevin Huerter (left ank…
February 21, 2019 | 5:49 pm EST Update
There were triple-double truthers, too, those who claimed Westbrook gamed the system, padded his stats to chase a place in history. As so much about Westbrook does, it sparked a spirited debate that raged all season. Then last season he went and averaged a triple-double again. He’s doing it again right now, entering the final 25 games of the season averaging 21.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists
“It’s just special that he can do it on a nightly basis,” George said. “And it’s not like he’s going for it. It just — it happens. It’s just the way he plays. He rebounds the best at his position, he passes it the best at his position and he scores the ball easily. So it just happens. His print on the game is a walking triple-double.”
Westbrook is attempting to do something for a third consecutive season that only one other player has done even once. He’s a run of consecutive stat-stuffing games that’s never been matched, and it’s something of a footnote. “Nobody in the league is out here doing that. And nobody talks about that, which is fine,” Felton said. “Everybody want to talk about ‘He’s not shooting it well,’ or ‘He’s not doing that.’ But that’s not affecting us. We still need him to shoot the ball to keep teams honest, and on top of that, he’s still getting a triple-double.”