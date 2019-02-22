Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is o…
Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is out tonight.
February 22, 2019 | 6:11 pm EST Update
Stefan Bondy: Karl Anthony Towns is unavailable tonight against the Knicks. He’s entering concussion protocol after getting into a car accident last night.
John Calipari said the NBA’s new proposal to lower the age limit for the NBA draft to 18 will change college basketball for the better if it’s adopted. USA Today reported Thursday that the NBA has formally proposed changing the draft-eligible age requirement from 19 to 18, and Calipari said he would be “ecstatic” if the change meant the players who did come to college stayed longer.
However, the Kentucky coach also said he opposes the “baseball rule” that would require players who choose college basketball to stay in school for two or three years. Players should have the right to leave when they’re ready, he said, but those who do go to college and pass on the chance to leave after high school will likely stay for multiple seasons. “We should not go to a baseball rule,” Calipari said Friday at his pregame news conference for Saturday’s matchup against Auburn. “If a kid goes to college and after a year or two wants to go to the NBA and is good enough — and he grew, he got bigger, he got more confidence — let him go. Why would you now force a kid to go two years?”
If the NBA changes its rules and players like Williamson can turn pro after high school, Calipari said Kentucky will adjust. “If they’re out of high school and they can go directly to the NBA and get drafted and get millions of dollars, I’m for it 100 percent,” Calipari said. “Just let’s not devalue education. Let’s just not devalue it. Let’s not make it solely about basketball. What we do and how we do it is important.”
Tim Reynolds: Heat forward Kelly Olynyk, who loves snapbacks and long hair, is trying to use them for some good. He’s hosting Locks of Love hairpiece recipients for Saturday’s Heat-Pistons game. Olynyk donated his hair last year to Wigs for Kids. This is part of his #SnapBackKelly campaign.
February 22, 2019 | 5:57 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: James Harden is questionable for the Rockets to play against the Warriors on Saturday with a cervical strain.