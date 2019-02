However, the Kentucky coach also said he opposes the “baseball rule” that would require players who choose college basketball to stay in school for two or three years. Players should have the right to leave when they’re ready, he said, but those who do go to college and pass on the chance to leave after high school will likely stay for multiple seasons. “We should not go to a baseball rule,” Calipari said Friday at his pregame news conference for Saturday’s matchup against Auburn. “If a kid goes to college and after a year or two wants to go to the NBA and is good enough — and he grew, he got bigger, he got more confidence — let him go. Why would you now force a kid to go two years?”