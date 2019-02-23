Chris Kirschner: Blake Griffin just got tossed from the…
Chris Kirschner: Blake Griffin just got tossed from the game after yelling at the Hawks bench. Lloyd Pierce went to midcourt to confront Griffin after whatever was said.
February 22, 2019 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets announce the signings or Chris Chiozza and Terrence Jones to 10-day contracts. Chiozza assigned to the Vipers.
Mark Berman: #Rockets announced signing of @Terrence Jones. He’ll be in uniform Saturday night against Golden St: “Just excitement, it’s a blessing. I’m happy to be with the team. Just to be able to get familiar with Coach Mike & the offense early, I’m definitely ready if my number gets called”
Rod Boone: Final: #Hornets 123, Wizards 110 Kemba 27 points/11 assists Nic Batum 20 points/8 rebounds J. Lamb 16 points/6 rebounds Miles Bridges 14 points/6 rebounds Bradley Beal 46 points/7 assists/6 rebounds Hornets start off their 4-game homestand with a win. Brooklyn up next tomorrow
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is now tied with Earl Monroe for 5th in Wizards/Bullets franchise history for most 40-point games. He has 10. The guys still ahead of him: Gilbert Arenas (28) Walt Bellamy (23) Bernard King (13) Elvin Hayes (11)
Darnell Mayberry: Final: Bulls 110, Magic 109. Lauri Markkanen makes the game-winning free throws after being fouled on a 3 by Aaron Gordon with 1.5 seconds left. Markkanen finishes with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Zach LaVine with 22 points and six assists.
February 22, 2019 | 8:57 pm EST Update
What Boylen didn’t hesitate to say, however, was he would be all in on Lopez returning to the Bulls to see this rebuild through. “It’s his decision, but any program, including us, would be grateful for him,’’ Boylen said, when asked if he would make the case to general manager Gar Forman to pursue bringing Lopez back. “If he wants to be a part of what we’re doing that would be great. Obviously the business side of it is the business side of it, but Bulls across his chest means something. Even through all the trade rumors, all the junk that goes on before the deadline, he has a winning attitude and a great spirit.’’