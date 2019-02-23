USA Today Sports

What Boylen didn’t hesitate to say, however, was he would be all in on Lopez returning to the Bulls to see this rebuild through. “It’s his decision, but any program, including us, would be grateful for him,’’ Boylen said, when asked if he would make the case to general manager Gar Forman to pursue bringing Lopez back. “If he wants to be a part of what we’re doing that would be great. Obviously the business side of it is the business side of it, but Bulls across his chest means something. Even through all the trade rumors, all the junk that goes on before the deadline, he has a winning attitude and a great spirit.’’
