Justin, the oldest, went to Washington and worked his way through Europe and NBA summer-league rosters before finding a spot with the Golden State Warriors and winning an NBA title. Jrue played at UCLA before being drafted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. Lauren ended up playing at UCLA. And Aaron, six years younger than Jrue, also starred at UCLA before being a first-round pick by Indiana last summer. “It’s cool,” Jrue said. “I guess, in reality, when I think about it, I’ll be sharing it with them for a while. To be able to play against them on the highest stage, it’s pretty cool. I can probably say something that 99% of the people [in the NBA] can’t say.”