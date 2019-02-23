Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is o…
Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is out tonight.
February 23, 2019 | 5:13 pm EST Update
Rockets guard James Harden has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating following Houston’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the league announced Saturday.
Harden’s comments were directed specifically at referee Scott Foster, whom he said “for sure” has a “personal” issue with the Rockets and should not be allowed to officiate any more of their games.
Justin, the oldest, went to Washington and worked his way through Europe and NBA summer-league rosters before finding a spot with the Golden State Warriors and winning an NBA title. Jrue played at UCLA before being drafted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. Lauren ended up playing at UCLA. And Aaron, six years younger than Jrue, also starred at UCLA before being a first-round pick by Indiana last summer. “It’s cool,” Jrue said. “I guess, in reality, when I think about it, I’ll be sharing it with them for a while. To be able to play against them on the highest stage, it’s pretty cool. I can probably say something that 99% of the people [in the NBA] can’t say.”
Now that they’ve achieved the first part of their dream — making it to the NBA — all three Holidays have their eyes set on a second dream. The hope, they all said, is to figure out a way to all play on the same team, something that could only happen in the NBA because of how much younger Aaron is. Justin said he and Jrue tried to make it work two summers ago when Jrue signed a five-year, $125-million deal to stay in New Orleans. Justin, though, ended up signing in Chicago.
It’s what Shawn and Toya Holiday are used to — seeing their boys play basketball. Just now, they’re watching them in NBA arenas rather than their driveway in Chatsworth. “It’s a blessing,” Shawn Holiday said. “A lot of people dream and have dreams to do certain things, and a lot of times, they don’t come true. So, to see their dreams come true, all three in the league, and playing against each other — we pray one day they’re all on the same team. That’d be great. It’s just unbelievable. Totally an awesome feeling. It’s not something you can describe. It’s just something you have to experience. It’s really unbelievable.””
Emiliano Carchia: Milwaukee Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo is close to getting the Italian passport, Italian Basketball Federation president Gianni Petrucci told Sportando. Not sure if he can get on time for the next FIBA Basketball World Cup in China
February 23, 2019 | 4:17 pm EST Update
Tim MacMahon: Source: James Harden’s status will be a game-time decision after he did not participate in the Rockets’ morning walkthrough. He’s officially listed as questionable against the Warriors due to a cervical strain.