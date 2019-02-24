Detroit had just clinched a comeback, 125-122 road vict…
Detroit had just clinched a comeback, 125-122 road victory over the 19-40 Hawks when Jackson sprinted up the sideline with seemingly no intention of slowing down. As he had for the prior 35 minutes of court time, he threw another pass on the dime, this one landing crisp in the hands of a rising Atlanta legend. It was Jackson’s way of saying thank you. “Quavo did a great job motivating us tonight, so the Hawks can thank him,” said Jackson, who finished with 32 points, eight assists and zero turnovers, becoming just the third player in franchise history to do so.
You mentioned the addition of Marc Gasol. What does he bring to this team – on and off the court? Danny Green: Man, you can already see what he brings and how his play is infectious. Obviously, he’s a great player. He’s a high-IQ, great-passing, great-defensive big. He knows the game so well and plays so smart. He sets good screens. He can shoot it. And the fact that he’s so good at what he does makes other guys want to gravitate to his style and do the same things. Now, you see Serge doing some of the stuff that Marc does! Serge has never been a passing big in the post like that, but now you see him dropping off passes to OG or kicking the ball out because he sees how well it works and how much it opens up the game for everybody else and for him.
Pascal Siakam has been one of the biggest surprises of this season. He may win the Most Improved Player award… Danny Green: For sure! He’s probably a lock now after that 44-point, 10-rebound, 3-block performance . Most guys around the NBA have shown what they can do. There aren’t many guys who come into the year and have people saying, “Oh, we didn’t know he could do that! We didn’t know he could play on that level.” There are only a handful of guys like that. Sometimes, . Sometimes, it’s just about getting the opportunity to do more. Pascal has great timing. Now, he’s able to handle the ball more and push the break and so he can do more. He’s been great.