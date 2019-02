You mentioned the addition of Marc Gasol. What does he bring to this team – on and off the court? Danny Green: Man, you can already see what he brings and how his play is infectious. Obviously, he’s a great player. He’s a high-IQ, great-passing, great-defensive big. He knows the game so well and plays so smart. He sets good screens. He can shoot it. And the fact that he’s so good at what he does makes other guys want to gravitate to his style and do the same things. Now, you see Serge doing some of the stuff that Marc does! Serge has never been a passing big in the post like that, but now you see him dropping off passes to OG or kicking the ball out because he sees how well it works and how much it opens up the game for everybody else and for him.