Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is a…
Kevin Chouinard: Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is available. Will be his first action since All-Star break.
February 25, 2019 | 7:09 pm EST Update
Matt Velazquez: Bud indicated George Hill’s groin injury is such that he’ll miss at least a few games. Asked him if Bucks are considering a PG for their open roster spot. “I think we’re working hard on that as we speak. I think that’s certainly an area where maybe we could use … some minutes.”
Doug Smith: Am hearing the NBA will rescind the second technical on Raptors coach Nick Nurse from Friday’s game. It’ll save him some money and that’s never a bad thing. (Especially if he were to, say, buy dinner for the beat people or something)