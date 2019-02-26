The Hawks plan to sign shooting guard B.J. Johnson to a 10-day contract this week, according to several people familiar with the situation.
Entering Tuesday, the Nuggets owned an NBA-best 26-4 record at home, with an average margin of victory of more than 12 points per game. “I think (homecourt is) very important for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in a while,” Thomas said. “Your crowd gives you energy. … That’s something that’s important to us, and I mean why not try to get the No. 1 seed?”
NBA star Jimmy Butler showed off his newfound love of hiking in a YouTube video highlighting his trip to Vancouver. The Philadelphia 76ers player and Olympian came to Vancouver back in the summer to hike Squamish’s Stawamus Chief and documented his extensive preparation and hike. “I have all the necessary and unnecessary essentials,” he told the crew documenting his travel.
“Some of my items: a knife, in case I’m out there with Sasquatch and we go toe-to-toe,” he said. He also bought a Frisbee in case his hike somehow turned into the plot of the Tom Hanks film “Cast Away.” “You know you’re out there and you get bored. Cast Away. Think about Cast Away. If he didn’t have that volleyball he was done,” Butler said.
This month, the Grizzlies locker room – the player’s only clubhouse section, not where the post-game media scrums gather – became an art gallery of sorts, hosting roughly 20 original works of modern and contemporary African-American art. Credit Elliot Perry, Memphis high school and college hoops legend, 10-year NBA veteran, Grizzlies’ Director of Player Support, and an avid art collector and proselytizer for more than 20 years.
The works, installed earlier this month, are drawn from the personal collection of Perry and wife Kimberly, which numbers more than 150 and has been the source of museum exhibitions in Tennessee and Michigan. “I think it’s dope,” said Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson. “You get a different perspective when you walk into the locker room. That they’re black artists makes it more intriguing.”
Ian Begley: A statement from Kenny Anderson’s wife, Natasha Anderson: “We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny. Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received.” Anderson, a legendary NYC guard, suffered a stroke on Saturday:
February 26, 2019 | 3:52 pm EST Update
Mark Medina: NBA has rescinded DeMarcus Cousins’ technical from last night. Players generally aren’t allowed to toss a shoe off the floor, but DeMarcus did it to avoid an injury to himself and others