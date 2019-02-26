USA Today Sports

The Hawks plan to sign shooting guard B.J. Johnson to a…

NBA star Jimmy Butler showed off his newfound love of hiking in a YouTube video highlighting his trip to Vancouver. The Philadelphia 76ers player and Olympian came to Vancouver back in the summer to hike Squamish’s Stawamus Chief and documented his extensive preparation and hike. “I have all the necessary and unnecessary essentials,” he told the crew documenting his travel.
25 mins ago via CTV News Vancouver

This month, the Grizzlies locker room – the player’s only clubhouse section, not where the post-game media scrums gather – became an art gallery of sorts, hosting roughly 20 original works of modern and contemporary African-American art. Credit Elliot Perry, Memphis high school and college hoops legend, 10-year NBA veteran, Grizzlies’ Director of Player Support, and an avid art collector and proselytizer for more than 20 years.
25 mins ago via Daily Memphian

February 26, 2019 | 3:52 pm EST Update
