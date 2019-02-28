This week brings another milestone for Doncic, who celebrates his 20th birthday on Thursday. He is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists through 56 games and is responsible for four of the five triple-doubles in N.B.A. history recorded by teenagers. It is a start that has quickly validated Nelson’s long-held belief that Doncic possessed superstar potential. The only other rookie in league history to hit those levels over a full season was Oscar Robertson in 1960-61. “I love, love, love guys that can pass the ball,” Nelson said, prioritizing Doncic’s ability to run a team at 6 feet 7 inches over the fact he is already known for having the league’s second-most-feared step-back jump shot, behind only James Harden’s. “I knew I could play over here,” Doncic said, “but it’s better than I expected, for sure.”