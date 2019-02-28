USA Today Sports

February 28, 2019 | 10:01 am EST Update
Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. In 25 appearances with the Hornets, Bacon has averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. This marks Bacon’s 12th assignment to the Swarm this season. In 14 appearances with Greensboro, he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. In Bacon’s most recent appearance with Greensboro on Feb. 24 against Wisconsin, he totaled 29 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of play.
February 28, 2019 | 9:17 am EST Update
About 30 minutes after Wade stuck the dagger, Durant was reminded that that moment was his final moment on an NBA court against Wade. The two future Hall of Famers, who have met 26 times in their career — including five in the 2012 NBA Finals — will never play again. “Oh, man, I didn’t think about that until just now,” Durant said. “Such an amazing player, an amazing person. Someone I’ve been watching since middle school. … It’s something you respect as a player. He’s going out like this. This is one of the best years I’ve seen out of a guy retiring.”
