About 30 minutes after Wade stuck the dagger, Durant was reminded that that moment was his final moment on an NBA court against Wade. The two future Hall of Famers, who have met 26 times in their career — including five in the 2012 NBA Finals — will never play again. “Oh, man, I didn’t think about that until just now,” Durant said. “Such an amazing player, an amazing person. Someone I’ve been watching since middle school. … It’s something you respect as a player. He’s going out like this. This is one of the best years I’ve seen out of a guy retiring.”