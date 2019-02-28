Justin Kubatko: Trae Young is just the third rookie sin…
Justin Kubatko: Trae Young is just the third rookie since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 35 points and five assists in consecutive games. The others are Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.
February 28, 2019 | 10:01 am EST Update
Bobby Marks: The maximum that New Orleans can offer Dairis Bertans is two-years @ $1.69M with a breakdown of $274K (if signed on Thursday) for 2018-19 and $1.4M in year 2. The Pelicans still have $274K of the bi-annual exception remaining. The exception decreases $2158 per day.
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Spencer Dinwiddie and Jared Dudley to the Long Island Nets for today’s practice.
Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. In 25 appearances with the Hornets, Bacon has averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. This marks Bacon’s 12th assignment to the Swarm this season. In 14 appearances with Greensboro, he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. In Bacon’s most recent appearance with Greensboro on Feb. 24 against Wisconsin, he totaled 29 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of play.
Chris Forsberg: Danny Ainge on @Toucherandrich says that Brad Stevens is “the least of [Boston’s] problems” and believes Stevens is doing everything he can to get his team on track. Ainge says Stevens takes the losses as hard as anyone. “He takes more responsibility than anybody, in my opinion.”
February 28, 2019 | 9:17 am EST Update
Shams Charania: New Orleans and Euroleague guard Dairis Bertans have agreed to a two-year deal, with team option for 2019-20 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Davis’ confidence in his own ability hasn’t been affected any. After some non-committal responses, Davis was asked about his previously stated goal of becoming the best player in basketball. “I feel like I am there,” he said. “I am there. In my mind that hasn’t changed.” One of the best? “The best player in the league,” he clarified.
About 30 minutes after Wade stuck the dagger, Durant was reminded that that moment was his final moment on an NBA court against Wade. The two future Hall of Famers, who have met 26 times in their career — including five in the 2012 NBA Finals — will never play again. “Oh, man, I didn’t think about that until just now,” Durant said. “Such an amazing player, an amazing person. Someone I’ve been watching since middle school. … It’s something you respect as a player. He’s going out like this. This is one of the best years I’ve seen out of a guy retiring.”