They’re planning to pursue meetings with the best-of-the-best in free agency when July 1 rolls around. It’s a half-court shot of sorts, to be sure, but they’d love nothing more than to fire that pitch to everyone from Kevin Durant on down. Talk about the young core and where they believe they’re heading under coach Lloyd Pierce, the arena that received $192.5 million in renovations that have drawn rave reviews, and the fancy new practice facility too. Even if (insert free agent’s name here) doesn’t come, it’s the kind of courting that sends a league-wide message that your program should be taken seriously.
They’re planning to pursue meetings with the best-of-…
In an interview with Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson, Riley says he’s targeting the summer of 2020 as perhaps his next chance to make a big splash with the roster. “We’ve done this four times now, had a good group of players, young players, and then either through free agency or through trade brought the superstar in,” Riley said. “In 2020, we’ll have a lot of room. We’ll also have the possibility to have enough room to go after two max contracts. And we’re going to do that. So, we’re planning that 2020 will be the room year.
There are those suggesting he’s on the decline and no longer able to generate the necessary energy to dominate on that end. James, who anchored the Lakers’ 125-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday with a key defensive stop down the stretch that forced a turnover and subsequently nailed a 3-pointer to seal it, welcomes the challenge of teams targeting him defensively. “I mean, every team has the right if they want to single me out defensively. Come on with it,” James told Yahoo Sports. “Hey, listen, come on with it. Every team has the right to be like, ‘Oh, ’Bron’s over there.’ Hey, just come on with it. … We’ll see what happens.”
“I really don’t care. Criticism doesn’t bother me,” James told Yahoo Sports after posting 33 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes. “I love to play the game and my teammates know what I do for them and that’s all that matters. … The only thing motivating me is how I can try to help my teammates be successful and trying to win ball games. “So if [teams are] switching out on me with a guard and me having to try to get a stop, I mean, guys, they’re going to score. These are NBA players. I just try to make it tough on them. I tried to make it tough on Julius [Randle] all night, and obviously he was a monster [with a game-high 35 points], but I tried to make it tough on Jrue as well. To be able to get that stop for our team and then be able to make that shot for our team, that’s motivating for me. That’s all that matters to me.”
Reporter: “What’s your confidence level in the team going forward?” Irving: “What do you mean? What kind of question is that?” Reporter: “A legitimate one.” Irving “Nah. Next question.”
Chris Paul has achieved a statistical milestone that puts him in elite company among the all-time great guards. With the steal resulting from a bad pass from Kelly Olynyk in the third quarter of the Houston Rockets’ 121-118 comeback win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Paul moved into the top 10 all-time. He now has 2,086 career steals, moving one ahead of Hall-of-Fame power forward Karl Malone. Alvin Robertson is next with 2,112; Paul is averaging 2.0 steals per game this year, right in line with his career average (2.2 spg).
After missing a month following right thumb surgery, Dinwiddie will return to the Nets’ lineup for Friday’s game against the Hornets at Barclays Center. “I ain’t coming back to make any excuses,” Dinwiddie replied when asked if the injury might have any lingering effects on his shot or feel. “I’m ready to play.”