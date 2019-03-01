Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks will not sign Jordan Sibert …
Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks will not sign Jordan Sibert to a second 10-day contract.
March 1, 2019 | 2:04 pm EST Update
Jay King: Stevens said Kyrie Irving sat two most recent practices for “load maintenance.” Celtics have been cautious with him after he dealt with the knee issues/surgeries. “Very rarely does he go more than two days in a row in any circumstance, so that’s just the genesis of that.”
Michael Scotto: All-Star D’Angelo Russell averaged 26 points and eight assists per game in February. He became the first player in Nets franchise history to average 26 points and eight assists in a month in a minimum of 10 games played.
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Giannis is feeling good. Expectation is he will be able to play tonight. Said the management in recent games — our vs Chicago and limited vs Sac — isn’t expected to be like that the rest of the season. Trying to get Giannis to where he feels really, really good.
Dwain Price: Tim Hardaway Jr. missed practice today with an illness. Carlisle said he hopes he’ll be able to play tomorrow when the Mavs host Memphis. @Dallas Mavericks
Cavaliers Center Ante Zizic has been placed in the NBA concussion protocol after sustaining contact to the head during last night’s game in New York against the Knicks. He will be OUT for tomorrow night’s game against Detroit at Quicken Loans Arena and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers have upgraded Lance Stephenson from out to questionable for tonight with his sprained second toe on his left foot.
March 1, 2019 | 1:26 pm EST Update
Paul Garcia: From the NBA – the Bucks can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Lakers tonight. It’s only March 1. #TheEast