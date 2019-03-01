The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward B.…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward B.J. Johnson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.
March 1, 2019 | 3:41 pm EST Update
Marc J. Spears: Hawks guard Trae Young and Mavericks guard-forward Luka Dončić have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in February.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers make it official, announcing that @Zhaire Smith will play for the @blue_coats tonight.