Chris Kirschner: John Collins won’t play tonight against the Bulls because of flu-like symptoms.
March 1, 2019 | 6:17 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Guard Eric Bledsoe has agreed to a four-year, $70M extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN.
“Pau Gasol is an exceptional individual and the ultimate professional,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. “We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community.”
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in February.
Rick Bonnell: Nets coach Kenny Atkinson says Spencer Dinwiddie should get back into mix quickly because his hand injury wouldn’t impair his conditioning. Dinwiddie back tonight from thumb injury.
Silver raised the idea of replacing the All-Star Game with a midseason or preseason tournament in which teams would compete for a separate championship, like they do in European soccer. Or groups of teams could compete in mini-tournaments in Asia or Europe. The problem, Silver said, is how to make these other events meaningful. “The All-Star Game didn’t work,” he said, calling it “an afterthought” of the weekend despite changes like tinkering with the rosters through a player draft that was made public for the first time. “I get it. We put an earring on a pig.”
March 1, 2019 | 5:55 pm EST Update
Pau Gasol: Today, I bid farewell to @San Antonio Spurs. It’s been a dream to play for 1 of most storied franchises in @NBA history, an honor to be part of Spurs family. To all the staff, my teammates, the coaches, RC, Pop and, above all, the fans, thank you for making this place so special. #GoSpursGo!