Donovan Mitchell: Vince has played 41 minutes and doesn…
Donovan Mitchell: Vince has played 41 minutes and doesn’t even look tired!! 😳😳
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 2, 2019 | 2:06 am EST Update
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, who requested a trade earlier this season, said on LeBron James’ HBO show that he’s asserting a greater degree of control over his career. “All the media coverage [is] around me, and now I’m getting a chance to take over my career and say what I want to say and do what I want to do,” Davis said on an episode of “The Shop with LeBron James” that aired on HBO on Friday. “So now you see everybody [saying], ‘All right, I see AD changing.’ Everybody’s telling me, ‘You’re growing up. It’s about time to take care of your business, take care of your career.’ So now, as a player, as the CEO of my own business, I’ve got the power. I’m doing what I want to do and not what somebody tells me to do.”
Davis, who can become a free agent in 2020, said the uncertainty in the aftermath of his trade demand has been challenging. “It is tough because you just don’t know. I don’t know,” he said. “I have one year left on contract, so I’m not sure what they’re gonna do. Obviously, I stated my intentions. But I did that this year and they [said], ‘No, we’re going to keep you here.’ So for me, it’s just not knowing what’s going to happen.”
Davis also reflected on being booed by Pelicans fans in his first home game following the trade demand. “When I walked into the arena and I heard it, I was like, ‘Damn, seven years I’ve been here, all the stuff I did for you, all the community stuff.’ And so it bothered me,” he said. “And then when we tipped it up, it was over. I was like, ‘I’m about to get 30.'”
“(GM) Scott Perry and (president) Steve (Mills) had a lot to do with that as well,” Fizdale said. “(DeAndre) sees a situation as a good situation for this year, having a real purpose, and possibly in the future. He’s like having another coach on the bench.” Asked why he decided to stick, Jordan said, “You want me to leave? Why do you keep asking me that? It’s what the league is about. It’s a fraternity. You learn from older guys like I learned from Marcus. Anytime you can help a younger player out that’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s playing well. We’ve played against each other in practice a lot. Its tough battles. He’s talking more. It’s something we all love to see.
It seems that even Lopez was surprised by the Lakers’ lack of eagerness to re-sign him, as he wanted to remain with the team and was sure the interest was mutual. But at the end of the day, Lopez knows he’s in the best situation for him, via “The Lowe Post,” hosted by ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “I was a little surprised. It just didn’t end up working out. It kind of went in one direction pretty quickly. From that point, I was looking at other options. … I mean, I would have wanted to play there. But that being said, I’m happy that this worked out the way it did because it’s the best situation possible. Even comparable to playing there this season. Far and away, this season in Milwaukee has gone so well. The group we have here, the players, the staff, and the opportunity to do some big things. It’s such a great situation to be in.”
Lauri Markkanen made three free throws to give Chicago the lead for good, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points, and the Bulls overcame Trae Young’s career-high 49 points to beat the host Atlanta Hawks, 168-161, in four overtimes on Friday night. It was the third-highest combined point total for two teams in N.B.A. history, trailing only a pair of three-overtime games. On Dec. 13, 1983, Detroit won at Denver, 186-184, and on March 6, 1982, San Antonio won at home against Milwaukee, 171-166.