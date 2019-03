It seems that even Lopez was surprised by the Lakers’ lack of eagerness to re-sign him, as he wanted to remain with the team and was sure the interest was mutual. But at the end of the day, Lopez knows he’s in the best situation for him, via “The Lowe Post,” hosted by ESPN’s Zach Lowe: “I was a little surprised. It just didn’t end up working out. It kind of went in one direction pretty quickly. From that point, I was looking at other options. … I mean, I would have wanted to play there. But that being said, I’m happy that this worked out the way it did because it’s the best situation possible. Even comparable to playing there this season. Far and away, this season in Milwaukee has gone so well. The group we have here, the players, the staff, and the opportunity to do some big things. It’s such a great situation to be in.”