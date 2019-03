D’Antoni and Harden have forged a truly unique relationship over the years that isn’t common among players and coaches. Rarely do you see such a symbiotic relationship where both parties place so much faith in each other. “I think he trusts me and I trust him totally and he knows I trust him,” D’Antoni told RocketsWire in January when asked about his relationship with Harden. “You know you’ll always have some disagreements or see the game a different way. We just keep going on (despite that). His talent is the best I’ve ever seen, especially on the offensive end. They don’t make ‘em like him. He just knows I have a belief in him that no matter what happens on the floor that (trust) is not going to be shaken.”