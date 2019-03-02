“If I didn’t have people that doubted me, if I didn…
“If I didn’t have people that doubted me, if I didn’t have people that didn’t believe in my ability, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today,” Young said. “I have had people doubt me all through my career and all through my life. I think that’s what drives me and fuels me to be where I am today. So if I didn’t have those types of people around and those types of people to motivate me and fuel me, then I wouldn’t be here today.”
March 2, 2019 | 4:05 pm EST Update
And for what it’s worth, D’Antoni’s instinct on the tide changing for Houston was correct. The Rockets went on to win eleven of their next twelve games following that road loss to Dallas, including wins over Portland, Los Angeles, Utah, San Antonio and Golden State – all legitimate playoff contenders. Most of the credit went to James Harden in that stretch, and rightfully so. Harden averaged a herculean 40.1 points, 9.0 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 63.9 true shooting percentage. However, if you ask Harden, he’ll give you a difference answer. “(Mike D’Antoni) was the catalyst,” Harden said in January when asked about Houston’s turnaround. “He gets us going, he motivates us. When things aren’t going great, he tells us that we’re going to turn it around. He kind of gives us the motivation that we all need, especially myself.”
Predictably, when D’Antoni was confronted with Harden’s comment, he quickly deflected back to his players. “Well, obviously you appreciate (the praise). I try to do my part, but it’s a small part compared to what the players have to do,” D’Antoni told RocketsWire. ”They’ve done an unbelievable job at just being resilient and bringing it. Every night we have the best player on the floor so we have a chance.”
D’Antoni and Harden have forged a truly unique relationship over the years that isn’t common among players and coaches. Rarely do you see such a symbiotic relationship where both parties place so much faith in each other. “I think he trusts me and I trust him totally and he knows I trust him,” D’Antoni told RocketsWire in January when asked about his relationship with Harden. “You know you’ll always have some disagreements or see the game a different way. We just keep going on (despite that). His talent is the best I’ve ever seen, especially on the offensive end. They don’t make ‘em like him. He just knows I have a belief in him that no matter what happens on the floor that (trust) is not going to be shaken.”
Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Klay Thompson will not play Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers because of right knee soreness. Thompson is scheduled to have an MRI when the Warriors return to the Bay Area on Sunday. He injured the knee during Thursday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic, but is not concerned he will miss an extended amount of time.
“I’m sore but I’ll be all right,” Thompson told ESPN. “I don’t think it’s anything serious, but it’s definitely better [we] take the right precautions for sure.”