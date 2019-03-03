Chris Vivlamore: Hawks rookie Omari Spellman will miss …
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks rookie Omari Spellman will miss at least four weeks with ankle sprain. Story soon.
March 3, 2019 | 2:28 pm EST Update
So, yeah, Sunday afternoon with the Rockets figures to be a tad more of a challenge than the victorious date with the wobbly Wizards. “You know, they’ve been playing really well,” said Marcus Morris. “Harden’s one of my good friends, and he’s been dominating, and I’m happy to see that. But they’re coming to the Garden and we’re going to give them our best shot and hopefully we get the W.”
Houston has, indeed, been on a roll of sorts. It’s won four straight, beginning with a Harden-less triumph over the Warriors in Oakland last Saturday. Since then, the Rockets have taken down Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami, with Harden scoring 28 (breaking a streak of 32 games with 30 or more), 30 and 58 points, respectively. “He’s a super good player,” said Jaylen Brown. “Definitely looking forward to it. We’ve got to protect homecourt. It should be a fun game, should be a good atmosphere. “If we’ve got the right attitude, I’m not even worried about it. If we’ve got the right attitude, we can beat anybody. If we’ve got a lazy attitude or an attitude like we don’t want to play, we’re going to lose. Simple.”
But dealing with Harden is high-level math — calculus with a good bit of geometry thrown in. “He’s going to hit some tough shots,” said Marcus Smart. “He’s going to get some calls that we’re probably not going to like. He’s going to get some calls that, you know, he just gets. We can’t allow that to determine how we play and really get us down. We can’t get too high or low with anything. We’ve just got to keep going.”