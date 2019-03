Houston has, indeed, been on a roll of sorts. It’s won four straight, beginning with a Harden-less triumph over the Warriors in Oakland last Saturday. Since then, the Rockets have taken down Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami, with Harden scoring 28 (breaking a streak of 32 games with 30 or more), 30 and 58 points, respectively. “He’s a super good player,” said Jaylen Brown. “Definitely looking forward to it. We’ve got to protect homecourt. It should be a fun game, should be a good atmosphere. “If we’ve got the right attitude, I’m not even worried about it. If we’ve got the right attitude, we can beat anybody. If we’ve got a lazy attitude or an attitude like we don’t want to play, we’re going to lose. Simple.”