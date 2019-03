“I know it’s a part of my life now,” Young said in a telephone interview last Friday, hours before he rang up 49 points, 16 assists and 8 rebounds in a quadruple-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. “I tell everybody that hopefully we’re both 15-plus years down the line and we’re still playing and it’s a competition that’s been going since draft night,” Young said. “I think it’s going to go on forever, so might as well just accept it and take it on as a challenge.”