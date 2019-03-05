“I know it’s a part of my life now,” Young said i…
“I know it’s a part of my life now,” Young said in a telephone interview last Friday, hours before he rang up 49 points, 16 assists and 8 rebounds in a quadruple-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. “I tell everybody that hopefully we’re both 15-plus years down the line and we’re still playing and it’s a competition that’s been going since draft night,” Young said. “I think it’s going to go on forever, so might as well just accept it and take it on as a challenge.”
March 5, 2019 | 5:58 pm EST Update
The blockbuster deal and Doncic’s rapid ascent to rookie of the year favorite have ensured that Young and the executive who drafted him — Atlanta’s general manager, Travis Schlenk — hear about what Doncic is doing on the floor every day. But Young, whose size and strength were routinely questioned by talent evaluators before the draft, doesn’t duck that talk. He is tough enough to embrace it.
“That first month of the year was difficult for me,” Young said. “There’s definitely an adjustment period for any college shooter. And I think that’s what I was going through early on in the season. I was shooting terrible. I was really just thinking about it too much.” And now? “The game,” Young said, “is really starting to slow down for me.”