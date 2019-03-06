State Farm Arena, formerly Philips Arena, was renovated…
State Farm Arena, formerly Philips Arena, was renovated and reopened this season and the walls came down, literally and figuratively. Fans can roam through an area on the main concourse that was once reserved for big-money fans. There is a barber shop in the place open to the public, a tribute to the African-American culture in Atlanta, birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King. You can watch the game while you have your ears lowered. The barrier to affordable food and service has been stripped away. “Inclusive, not exclusive,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Atlanta is not about the haves and have nots. We have Democratized the experience.”
March 6, 2019 | 8:58 am EST Update
OK. Now to the juicy part. “Back to the original question,” Schlenk said. “One moment (that) really changed the course of everything — there was a trade that we wanted to do. And we were sitting down with the owner at that time, Chris Cohan. And we said we think we should do this trade — we’re getting back two guys, it frees up our cap, it’s gonna allow the growth of Steph. And Chris said, ‘We can’t do that trade. Player X is the most popular player we have, and season-ticket renewals (are) around the corner.’ “And I was just like, you gotta be kidding me. We are gonna make this decision based on who our fans think should be on our team, not the guys that you’ve hired to put together the team?”
At this point, Woj interjects and says, ‘This was the Bucks, right?” “No, this wasn’t the Bucks,” Schlenk answered. “I don’t want to name the players. So, we didn’t do the trade. And then later on we were able to do a trade with that player that brought us Andrew Bogut. And that was obviously a big piece of the championship puzzle. “As they say, sometimes the best deals you do are the ones you don’t do.”
Anthony Slater: Kevin Durant asked about Kerr saying the team needed to play with more anger: “I thought we moved off joy. Now anger? I disagree with that one.” pic.twitter.com/M7o4nFDori
Anthony Slater: DeMarcus Cousins: “To say I’m struggling (defensively) is a bit foolish.” Discusses the different schemes and how he’s trying to adjust. pic.twitter.com/Y8TeZoueal
When Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand strode to the makeshift dais inside the team’s practice facility the day after last month’s trade deadline, he could’ve downplayed the expectations he had created for his dramatically remade team. He did not. “We believe we are in position to contend now,” Brand said, “and our moves reflect that belief.”
Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown said Tuesday that All-Star center Joel Embiid will not make the trip to Chicago for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls because of a sore left knee that has cost him the past six games. But he said Embiid could at least join the Sixers for Friday’s game at the Houston Rockets. “I hope so,” said Brown, as quoted in The (Wilmington) News Journal. “But I’d be reckless to declare it official. I believe there’s a chance that he may meet us in Houston.”
And then you walk into State Farm Arena, the home court of the Atlanta Hawks and….. …by God, $10 is enough! A soda in a souvenir cup for $4 and all the refills you (or your sharing friends) would like. Then a $4 bottomless popcorn. A box of M&Ms (plain or peanut) cost $2 where in a movie theatre it would be $6. If you really do have $11, a bag of chips goes for $1. It’s not healthy food, but the Hawks are not your nanny. On a Wednesday night in late February, fans carried armloads of affordable eats through a concourse wide enough for a Delta jet. Nachos for $3. Pretzels for $2. Bottled water for $2. You can spend money if you want to ($13 can of beer), and crispy chicken BLT ($14), but you don’t have to.