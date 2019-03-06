USA Today Sports

Young had been bumped by Bulls guard Kris Dunn, whom the Hawks rookie torched in a 49-point, 16-assist outing less than 36 hours before, resulting in double technicals. Whether it was because Dunn had enough or because Young’s barely 6-foot frame makes him an easy target, retribution was coming and that stare cost Young a potential repeat performance. “You can say what you want to about size, but when you’re the most dangerous person on the court, it doesn’t matter,” he told Yahoo Sports earlier that day. “Size was never a factor growing up. College, I faced the same criticism. In the NBA, same thing.”

“How would you assess your defense right now?” “How would you?” Cousins asked an inquiring reporter. “Struggling. But your opinion is the one that matters.” “It’s an adjustment,” Cousins said. “Trying to figure things out with how we play for the coverages. Trying to meet the needs they want with the coverages. … We’re trying to figure that out right now, what’s best. To say I’m struggling, that’s a bit foolish.”
Magic officials are seriously considering whether to build a brand-new practice facility, The Athletic has learned. “When we moved into Amway Center, the practice facility was considered state of the art,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said before a recent home game. “Every team in the league came through here to look at it because we had built something that most teams didn’t have around the league. Since that time, there has been a wave of new, expansive, health and human performance-focused facilities around the league that have taken training and health and human performance for players to a whole other level in the last decade.
Evan Fournier, who is in his fifth season with Orlando, was asked Tuesday whether he would like the team to build a new facility. “Honestly, no,” he said. “I think the facility we have is fine. The only thing I’d say is, yeah, at times — not even all the time — it would be better to have two courts. But outside of that, I think the facility is fine. “I mean, if we can have something even bigger and nicer right next door, why not? But by no means (do) we need it. We’ll see how it goes.”
