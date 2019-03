Evan Fournier, who is in his fifth season with Orlando, was asked Tuesday whether he would like the team to build a new facility. “Honestly, no,” he said. “I think the facility we have is fine. The only thing I’d say is, yeah, at times — not even all the time — it would be better to have two courts. But outside of that, I think the facility is fine . “I mean, if we can have something even bigger and nicer right next door, why not? But by no means (do) we need it. We’ll see how it goes.”